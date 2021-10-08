Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer begins organizing 2022 re-election campaign

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continued laying the groundwork for her 2022 re-election campaign with announcements of several key staff members.

Whitmer, who hasn’t officially announced her intention to seek a second term, named a new campaign manager, strategist, communications officials, finance officers and more on Friday.

Preston Elliott of Detroit will be the campaign manager. He has worked on Democrat campaigns across the country, including a leadership stint with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Flint native Amanda Stitt has been named chief strategist for the campaign after she worked on successful Democrat campaigns in Michigan for former President Barack Obama, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, former Gov. Jennifer Granholm and Whitmer.

Whitmer is facing a large field of at least 10 Republicans, most of whom are political newcomers, vying for their party’s nomination next year. Retired Detroit Police Chief James Craig appears to be Whitmer’s biggest rival.

An EPIC-MRA poll exclusive to ABC12 News in August showed Whitmer with a slim lead of one percentage point over Craig. However, 52% of people polled said they did not recognize Craig’s name.

The same poll shows Whitmer’s approval rating down from last spring.

Other Republicans running against Whitmer include Kalamazoo chiropractor Garrett Soldano, who openly opposed her stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic, and conservative online news host Tudor Dixon.

