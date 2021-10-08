Grand Blanc Township Police warn: some Tik Tok challenges can lead to criminal charges

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) -“Kids are so involved with social media now. It’s becoming a problem with the learning process,” said Grand Blanc Township Police Officer Thomas Whitt.

As a school resource officer for the Grand Blanc Community School District, Tom Whitt sees how peer pressure can impact the decisions kids make everyday.

Part of the Grand Blanc Township Police officer’s job is to monitor social media sites to find out what kids are being influenced by.

“Now they’re messing around in the school bathrooms and taking things and doing damage which turns into a criminal offense,” said Whitt.

He is talking about the latest craze, Tik Tok Challenges.

Last month it challenged students to damage school bathrooms. This month it’s challenging students to slap a teacher.

“I couldn’t believe it. That’s the last thing when I was a student I would never even think harming a teacher. They’re there to help you learn and to be a source of comfort care for you,” Whitt said.

These challenges may seem like harmless fun, but police want kids to know that some can land you in hot water and facing charges.

“We are talking assault. So now we are going to get the criminal justice area involved and we don’t want to do that. Whitt said, That’s not our job. Our job is to be positive influence for the kids. To be a positive role model for the kids and to educate them on the law so they don’t become of the criminal justice system.”

Whitt wants kids to think long and hard before taking part in these challenges.

“They don’t think about the consequences to their actions,” Whitt said.

Whitt said that so far, they haven’t had anyone in the Grand Blanc School district take part in this latest challenge.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.