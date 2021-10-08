JR’s Thursday NIght Weather Report

We didn’t see much sunshine across Mid-Michigan Thursday, but temperatures managed to move up to around the 70-degree mark nonetheless. Our “normal” high is now 64-degrees. Scattered showers developed through the day and continued to overspread lower Michigan through the evening The trend through the night will be for more rain to move into our area from the south. This will draw warmer air into the state as well. Many of us will see temperatures holding nearly steady in the upper 50s, to lower 60s.

Periods of rain will be likely Friday, so keep your umbrella handy. No one location will have rain all day long, but the threat of rain will stick with us throughout the day. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible too, so locally heavy downpours can’t be ruled out. With southeasterly winds prevailing for the day, highs will once again surround the 70-degree mark despite the rain. The areas of rain should diminish somewhat through Friday night.

The weekend isn’t shaping up too badly. We may see some spotty showers Saturday, but nothing heavy. We will also manage to squeeze in a little bit of sunshine during the day, so highs will move into the 70s. Sunday will be a little bit brighter, and winds will be stronger, blowing in from the south-southwest. This will allow temperatures to cruise through the 70s, with a few spots even touching 80. On ABC12 News, we will tell you how long that summertime warmth will hang around. - JR