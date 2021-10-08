Judy’s School of Dance in Flushing offers classes to children of all abilities

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - It’s about embracing all children of all abilities.

Judy’s School of Dance in Flushing is hosting classes for students with special needs. The project is called “Everyone Deserves a Chance to Dance!”

The classes are taught by a certified special education teacher and occupational therapist.

Owner Judy Walling talked about what inspired her to offer these classes and who can participate.

Click here for more information about Judy’s School of Dance.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.