Advertisement

Knight Capital Announces Settlement

Knight Capital Funding
Knight Capital Funding
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knight Capital Funding and Forward Financing are pleased to have reached a mutually agreeable financial resolution of the matter Knight Capital LLC v. Forward Financing LLC, Forward Financing SPV LLC, and Justin Bakes, pending in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court in and for Miami-Dade County, Florida, Case No. 2016-28657-CA-01.

Knight Capital Funding
Knight Capital Funding

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knight-capital-announces-settlement-301393514.html

SOURCE Knight Capital Funding

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September