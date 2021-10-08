Advertisement

Mayfair Bible Church in Flushing celebrates 75 years of service

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Mayfair Bible Church in Flushing is celebrating a milestone anniversary on Sunday.

The church has been serving the community for 75 years. Members also have a fun event for kids coming up soon.

Pastor Michael Breznau talked about Mayfair’s long history in Flushing and the church’s upcoming trunk or treat event.

