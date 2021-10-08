Advertisement

McDonald’s bringing back free Thank You Meals for educators next week

Teachers, administrators and school staff can get free breakfast Oct. 11 to 15
FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh.
FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - McDonald’s restaurants across Mid-Michigan are offering free breakfast for educators next week.

McDonald’s is bringing back Thank You Meals during breakfast hours for teachers, administrators and school staff members from Oct. 11 to 15. Last year, McDonald’s served 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and health care workers.

Educators only need to present a valid work ID to receive a free breakfast next week.

Thank You Meals include a choice of an Egg McMuffin, Sausage Biscuit or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, along with hash browns and a medium coffee or soft drink.

