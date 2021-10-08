McDonald's® USA Serves Up Free Thank You Meals to Educators Nationwide

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Past or present, we all know an exceptional educator. They inspire and champion the next generation, and over the last year, they have truly stepped up to support their communities, both inside and outside the classroom. That's why next week, McDonald's is making school day mornings a little brighter for educators and showing our appreciation with a free breakfast Thank You Meal.*

Free Thank You Meal for Educators at McDonald's from Oct. 11-15

"Together with our Owner/Operators, we're proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes," said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald's USA. "We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we're excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald's can."

All educators - such as teachers, administrators and school staff - can simply head to their local participating McDonald's during breakfast hours from Oct. 11-15 and show a valid work ID for a free breakfast, on us! The Thank You Meals will be served in a classic Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, Hash Browns and a beverage. Sandwich choices include an Egg McMuffin®, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit. Beverage options include a medium McCafé® hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.

McDonald's franchisees have supported educators in the local neighborhoods they own and operate their restaurants for decades, including initiatives like McTeachers' Night, coordinating food drops at educators' homes after school, and free meals during the pandemic. Taking our support of educators national through our Thank You Meal program will allow even more educators to be recognized, and is just a small token of our appreciation.

"As a former teacher, this Thank You Meal means the world to me, and I know it will touch my customers and my employees," said Stefanie Cabrera Bentancourt, McDonald's Owner/Operator based in Miami, Florida. "Educators are the backbone of our communities. They've done so much for us, and it's an honor to join my fellow Owner/Operators across the country to celebrate them."

To make sure educators feel recognized and appreciated by all of us, we're inviting everyone to honor a special educator in their life. Whether it's your kid's favorite teacher, or an educator making a difference in your community or who has impacted your life, share how they inspire you by using #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram, now through Oct. 15. From spotlighting the most heartfelt thank-yous on our social channels, to local Owner/Operators surprising teachers with a breakfast delivery to their school, we'll celebrate select educators across the country in big and small ways. If personal messages are more your style, you can also download a free Thank You e-card here and send it directly to a special educator in your life.

McDonald's has a long history of supporting the local neighborhoods our restaurants call home - from offering free meals, supplies and financial assistance around natural disasters, to recognizing those who make our communities a better place each and every day.

*Thank You Meals offered at participating US McDonald's 10/11/21 through 10/15/21. Valid ID required. Limit one per person per day. Menu options may vary by restaurant. Visit McDonalds.com for more details.

