Michigan changing regulations for THC product and limiting sales

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - THC products may be harder to find next week, when Michigan changes regulations on what can be sold and where.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency is taking oversight of all THC products derived from cannabis plants for the first time beginning Monday. All THC products must pass testing and meet commercial standards before they can be offered for sale in Michigan.

Some THC products currently are available for sale to all ages in businesses not licensed to sell other marijuana or cannabis products. But beginning Monday, convenience stores, gas stations and tobacco shops no longer will be allowed to sell THC without a license.

State marijuana regulators say they need to verify whether any THC products, including delta-8 THC and THC-O-acetate, need safety testing and they all need to be tracked in Michigan’s seed-to-sale system.

“Michigan’s approach to cannabis is a model for the nation in regard to protecting its residents and making sure that those who consume these products do so in a safe manner,” said Marijuana Regulatory Agency Executive Director Andrew Brisbo. “Moving forward, these intoxicating products will be removed from the unregulated marketplace and placed in a well-regulated and licensed system, restricted to adults, and monitored for safety.”

Anyone who sees THC products for sale at an unlicensed store or shop is asked to file a report at MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov. Click here for more information about the changes happening Monday.

Other changes from Michigan marijuana regulators beginning Monday include:

Businesses licensed to sell marijuana must refuse a sale to all minors and anyone who is visibly intoxicated. Businesses can face legal action from anyone injured by a minor or intoxicated person who received marijuana from them.

Businesses licensed to sell marijuana must keep at least $50,000 of liability insurance. Sellers at temporary marijuana events also must obtain insurance.

Michigan will allow telemedicine consultations with physicians as part of the Michigan Medical Marijuana Program.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.