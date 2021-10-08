Michigan National Guard launching electronic combat intelligence unit with 200 jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan National Guard is creating a new intelligence and electronic warfare unit to collect and analyze information that supports troops in combat situations.

The new Intelligence and Electronic Warfare & Sensors Battalion will bring nearly 200 high-skill personnel positions to Michigan thanks to the U.S. Army’s investment.

Michigan won approval for the intelligence and electronic warfare unit based on the state’s talent base, ties with industry, proximity to higher education institutions and a willingness to innovate. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the unit boosts the state’s effort to attract high-skill technology jobs.

“Michigan’s brave men and women who have served and continue to serve in our armed forces have always demonstrated their unique capability to adapt to new mission sets and evolve as conditions change,” she said. “Our ability to attract this new battalion is a testament to their dedication and strong work ethic.”

The new unit also helps Michigan develop the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, which includes Camp Grayling in Crawford County and the Alpena Combat Readiness Center. The area is used for the annual Northern Strike combat training exercise with soldiers from across the country.

Developing the new intelligence unit will allow the National Guard to beef up secure communications facilities with instrumentation and equipment in Michigan.

The Michigan National Guard expects to have the Intelligence and Electronic Warfare & Sensors Battalion ready for action by 2026.

“This decision clearly demonstrates Michigan’s capabilities and our ongoing commitment to being on the forefront for new investments as we continue to support our national defense and adapt to the ever changing conditions that will be present in future war fights,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veteran Affairs.

