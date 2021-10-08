Over $1 billion dollars of federal funding coming to Michigan schools

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WJRT) - An announcement made on Friday is bringing over $1 billion dollars in federal funding to Michigan schools.

On Friday, Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, along with Governor Whitmer and State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice announced that Michigan schools will receive $1,242,589,506 in federal funding to support students, teachers and staff.

State officials said that this federal funding will help Michigan schools continue to expand early childhood learning opportunities, improve literacy, and improve the safety and wellness of students.

“This pandemic has been especially challenging for our educators, students and parents. As students return to in-person learning, parents and educators are facing many challenges including gaps in learning and the safety of students and teachers in the classroom. This investment from the American Rescue Plan will provide our schools with the resources they need to tackle these challenges head on,” said Senator Stabenow.

It is said that because of the American Rescue Plan that Senator Stabenow and Peters put into motion last March, that these funds are possible.

“As we work to emerge from the pandemic, it is critical that our Michigan schools have the federal resources necessary to ensure a safe and effective learning environment for students, teachers and staff,” said Senator Peters. “Now that Michigan’s plan is approved for using this American Rescue Plan funding we secured, our state can support additional efforts to expand early childhood education and literacy opportunities, while also enabling educators and students to be healthy and safe at schools.”

Whitmer said that this bill will close the funding gap between schools in Michigan and delivered critical mental health resources

“This $1 billion investment in Michigan’s schools will help our kids thrive and ensure teachers and staff have the resources and support they need,” said Governor Whitmer.

Michigan’s State Superintendent, Dr. Michael Rice said that this funding will help students across the state of Michigan have more support during the rebound from the disrupted learning that they experienced during the past year due to the pandemic.

“I am very pleased that Secretary Cardona and the U.S. Department of Education approved our state plan and released the remaining $1.24 billion in federal funds for Michigan schools to improve our schools in myriad ways for children,” said Rice

State officials said that this isn’t the only funding coming to Michigan Schools. In addition to the $1,242,589,506 received on Friday, It is in the works that Michigan schools will also received $2,479,888,752 thanks to the American Rescue Plan in March.

In total, it is said that Michigan schools will receive $3,722,478,258.

