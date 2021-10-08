Reward offered for information surrounding an unsolved homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are looking for information regarding an unsolved homicide that happened in Flint on Oct. 1.

Officials are offering a cash reward up to $2,500 dollars for information surrounding the death of 22-year-old Davonte Green-Flourney.

Just before 9 p.m. last Friday evening, police say Davonte Green-Flourney was shot to death while driving on South Ballenger Highway just south of Miller Road. That’s on the Flint-Flint Township border.

Davonte Green-Flourney (Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information on what happened can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1 (800) 422-JAIL.

Tips that lead to an arrest could receive a reward of up to $2,500 dollars.

