Scattered Storms Into Friday Evening

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Fog is still lingering for some into the afternoon despite showers and storms moving through. Today’s forecast will continue with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day and into the evening. Our mild temperatures will also continue with highs in the lower 70s with a touch of humidity, too. Isolated showers or storms are possible during some Friday night football games which could cause delays. Unfortunately with the scattered nature of the storms, we’ll have to wait and see where they end up at game time.

Into the weekend, we’ll see another chance for scattered showers on Saturday but a little less than what we will see out there today so there should be some dry time in-between the rain. Highs tomorrow are in the lower 70s. On Sunday, another storm system will be in the Great Lakes region and that may bring us another chance for a few showers, especially north of the US-10 corridor. Temperatures, though, will be even warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

The warmest day of the week will come on Monday as daytime highs will soar to 80 degrees which will be nearly 20 degrees above normal. Another chance for rain will come late Monday into Tuesday as mild temperatures remain for the rest of the extended forecast.

