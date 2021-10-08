Seoul Market in Flint sees boom in business amid growing popularity in Korean culture

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - By now, those who are up to date with current trends have probably heard of Squid Game or BTS. Both have sky-rocketed in popularity over the last year.

Korean culture has become so popular that Flint’s own Seoul Market has started to see new customers wondering in the doors.

As soon as the clock strikes 9 a.m., Sam Park is outside to greet customers, some that have been visiting his market for years.

He and his wife have been the owners of Seoul Market on Corunna road for the last 16 years, but they’ve never quite seen such an interest in Korean Culture like they do today.

“A long time ago, Asian people and Korea were so small, but right now, Korean Culture, BTS, Korean Drama, Korean Pop. The American people, love it and we’re so proud,” said Park.

Sun Park said that the popularity of K-pop and Korean TV shows have brought new customers in and it has her eager to teach them about her home country.

“Do you know the drama ‘Squid Game’, that one is very popular. A lot of people are coming together and connecting between countries and people and food and culture. Its very exciting and I’m a proud Asian and proud of my country,” she said.

But with more customers comes higher demand and the difficulty of getting products, which Park says has been made extremely difficult recently.

“Right now, its so hard. One container from China or Korea, charges $10,000 over. Some times we can get it sometimes, no products,” said Park.

Even as the pandemic has brought new issues for the Parks, they continue to adapt and overcome and say they’re so proud to help the Flint community explore Korean culture.

Seoul Market also carries products from China, Japan, and the Philippines.

The Parks said that even though products can be difficult to get sometimes, they have been lucky to remain open through the pandemic.

Seoul Market is open seven days a week.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.