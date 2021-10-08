University of Michigan-Flint planning a new Center for Innovation and Technology at its downtown Flint Campus

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The University of Michigan-Flint is kicking off year 65 in the community with the an expansion.

The University is planning a multi-million dollar center for innovation and technology. The new building is designed for teaching, collaboration and inspiring the innovators of the 21st century.

The new Center for Innovation and Technology is a $10 million investment in Flint’s future.

”$3.8 million comes from EDA funding through the Cares Act funding and assistance grant,” said Chris Pearson, Dean of the College of Innovation and Technology at University of Michigan - Flint.

Additional funding is coming from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and other local donors. There doesn’t appear to be much space left for construction of a new building on the sprawling downtown Flint campus.

Pearson said, a grassy area just north of the main campus is where the university is planning to construct the center.

”It will be next to the William S. White Building across the river from what people consider the main part of the campus,” he said.

The idea for this new space is rooted in collaboration; students, industry, and community working together.

”So we envision this to really be a very adaptable space and really infused with the community and industry,” said Pearson. “Making sure that while it is on academic campus it really is different in that it really engages with the community.”

The main goal, Pearson said, is to prepare students for the in demand jobs of tomorrow.

“It will create environments necessary for the creativity and innovation needed to develop the future workforce. It will help and build the regional talent and the workforce for the high demand fields in like 4.0, cyber security, information technology, artificial intelligence, mobility and so on,” the Dean said.

There are still a few steps that need to be taken before construction on the new building begins. But, Pearson said that he is ‘cautiously’ optimistic that the next generation of innovators will be using the center by the fall of 2023.

