Whitmer vetoes bill to ease restrictions on feeding birds

Bird feeder
Bird feeder(WCAX)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a bill that would have eased restrictions on feeding birds in areas where deer and elk roam.

Whitmer says the bill clashes with state efforts to keep certain animals from congregating and spreading chronic wasting disease and bovine tuberculosis. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Michigan Farm Bureau opposed the bill.

Feeding birds is not illegal. But it’s illegal to put out food that can lure or attract deer.

Republican State Rep. Ken Borton’s bill would have explicitly allowed people to place or spread feed within 300 feet from their house. He issued a statement Friday, saying “Mary Poppins would be disappointed.”

“Gov. Whitmer’s veto of my bipartisan legislation flies in the face of common sense, making criminals out of Michigan residents who feed the birds,” Borton said. “Feeding animals is a great way to experience nature. Unfortunately, overly broad government rules punish individuals who simply place food in their yards — even to keep animals from starving. Filling a birdfeeder can be a crime if the food might attract deer or elk.”

Years ago, Borton was accused of not doing enough to keep deer from his feeders in Otsego County. He said the case was dismissed.

He said the Michigan Department of Natural Resources claimed its objection to the bill was based on science, but the top wildlife official couldn’t name any studies proving that bird feeders contribute to spreading chronic wasting disease.

