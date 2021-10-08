Advertisement

Whitmer’s ‘pro-worker’ measure may not benefit all workers

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is bringing back what she calls a “pro-worker” measure that requires contractors to pay union-level wages and benefits to workers on state-funded construction projects.

It was a move applauded by unions, but not everyone believes this is good for Michigan.

The governor’s decision means Michigan will now pay higher “prevailing” wages on state projects.

Jimmy Greene, CEO & president of Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan says this order is an attack on Michigan builders, contractors and taxpayers.

“It’s going to mean increased cost again for state construction and that to me seems unfathomable considering the state of the economy we’re in right now, that we will go back to the old way of doing things that have certainly cost taxpayers more money than they need to pay is hugely problematic.”

Greene says he’s ready to fight Whitmer’s decision to restore prevailing wages on state construction projects.

“Obviously we are ready to challenge that in a court of law. I would imagine that state Republicans on the House and Senate side would be engaged in this fight as well,” he said.

“But we’re certainly going to be engaged in this and put this where it needs to be which is back into a repeal stage.”

Whitmer says her decision will ensure that working people get treated with dignity and respect. She said in a statement:

“We are ensuring working people can earn a decent standard of living, saving taxpayers money and time on crucial infrastructure projects, and offering Michigan a highly-trained workforce to rely on as we build up our roads and bridges, replace lead pipes, install high-speed internet, and more.”

This decision comes just three years after Republican legislators repealed a long-standing law that required better pay.

Cliff Cameron, president of KMI Road Maintenance disagrees with the governor’s decision, saying that contracting companies like his are already treating his workers great.

“The arguments I’m hearing is, that when you pay prevailing wage you get a higher skill, that’s not true. My people are very skilled. They take pride in what they do. And we have standards that we live up to,” said Cameron.

The governor’s move also opposed by the state’s Republican Party.

They called this quote “another reckless and out of touch power grab by the governor.”

