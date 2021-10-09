Advertisement

Detroit museum hosting exhibit on narrative of Black men

Please walk into the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public...
Please walk into the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Franklin died Aug. 16, of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT)(AP)- An exhibit that advances the narrative of Black men through art, photographs and stories is coming to Detroit.

The public opening of the “Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth.” exhibition is scheduled Sunday at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

It is part of an exhibition tour created by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.

The Ford Motor Co. Fund also is involved in two community initiatives -- the Men of Courage Leadership Forum and Men of Courage Barbershop Challenge -- connected to the exhibit.

The barbershop challenge is an expansion of the Men of Courage grassroots program that launched in 2015.

