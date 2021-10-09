JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

Areas of rainfall along with scattered thundershowers made for a damp, dreary day across Mid-Michigan Friday. With all the clouds and rain, temperatures didn’t move too much from morning to afternoon, but managed to hold a good bit above average for this time of the year. The trend for the night will be for the pockets of rain to fade away. With light south to southwesterly breezes holding, lows early Saturday morning will surround the 60-degree mark.

Overall, the weekend looks pretty good but it won’t be entirely rain-free. We will have partly sunny skies at times Saturday, so high temperatures should move into the lower 70s for many of us as that light southwesterly wind continues to holds There will be some scattered, light showers during the day, but some of us won’t see anything at all. A few more showers will be possible Sunday, but with a stronger southerly wind prevailing, highs will cruise through the 70s.

Strong south-southwesterly winds Monday will push temperatures up to around the 80-degree mark. It should be a dry day with partly sunny skies. Some rain and thundershowers will move back into Mid-Michigan Monday night, on into Tuesday. Behind the showers, it is likely that temperatures will retreat a little bit for the latter half of next week. Having said that, temperatures will likely continue to run at above-average levels. On ABC12 News we will be tracking more chances for rainfall during the next week. - JR