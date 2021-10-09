Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mother Nature hasn’t gotten the memo that it’s autumn yet.

Summer weather continues to linger across mid-Michigan.

And this weather pattern could last until the end of next week!

Overnight will be pleasant with some increase in cloud cover and lows near 60 degrees.

Keep in mind low 40s are normal this time of year.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Low 60s are normal.

A passing shower or quick rumble of thunder is possible - but I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans.

Monday will be a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY!

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible ahead of a strong cold front late Monday into Tuesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of mid-Michigan in a Slight Risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Heavy downpours are also possible from these storms.

However, most of the day will be dry with highs reaching the low 80s!

Temperatures remain in the 70s until the end of the week when 60s return.

I’ll time out the rain on ABC12 News at 11pm or after football.

