Low-end rain chances this weekend, severe weather possible late Monday

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We are seeing more fog out there early this morning in parts of Mid-Michigan so you may want to allow a few extra minutes if you’re heading out early today. As we go throughout the rest of our Saturday, we’ll see a chance for a few showers during the afternoon, but these should be rather isolated and most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s. Overnight, a warm front will move through, and this could bring a spotty shower or storm to the area by morning. On Sunday, there will be another chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm and temperatures will be much warmer in the middle to upper 70s.

Monday will be a very warm day for this time of year as many of us will hit 80 degrees. On average, the last 80+ degree day is September 30 so it’s not out of the question to see that warm of temperatures this time of year. It does look like most of the daylight hours will be dry with increasing clouds and gusty winds.

A strong storm system is set to move in late Monday into Tuesday and this will bring us another round of showers and thunderstorms. There is the possibility some of these storms could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center already has a slight risk for severe weather for areas west of I-75. For this reason, Monday is a First Alert Weather Day to account for this storm threat Monday evening/night. We still have a few days until this happens but right now it looks like storms could bring some gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rain to the area. Stay tuned for updates.

Beyond Monday, we will see cooler but still above normal temperatures for the rest of the week. Wednesday will be dry but shower chances return Thursday and Friday.

