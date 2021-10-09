Michigan redistricting commission to vote on draft maps

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (AP) - After seven weeks of mapping, Michigan’s new redistricting commission is starting to vote on much-anticipated draft congressional and legislative plans.

The maps, while not final and subject to future revisions, will give early indications of the panel’s approach after voters empowered it - and not lawmakers - to draw lines to minimize partisan gerrymandering.

The commission is under a crunch because of an unprecedented four-month-plus delay in census data needed for the once-a-decade redistricting process.

Once multiple drafts of congressional and legislative maps are approved in coming days, the public will be able to give feedback at five hearings.

