Michigan reports a daily average of 4,205 COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average in Michigan is surging well over 4,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,409 new COVID-19 illnesses for Thursday and Friday for a total of 1,055,420. The daily average as of Friday is 4,205 newly confirmed cases.

State health officials reported 82 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday through Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 21,313.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased over 10,000 with 53,701 tests completed per day on Thursday. The percentage of positive tests remained similar to this weeks readings with 11.17%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued increasing. As of Friday, 1,930 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 73 more than Wednesday. Of those, 1,811 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care both increased this week. As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 485 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 250 of them were on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there is one more COVID-19 patient in intensive care and nine more on ventilators.

Michigan has distributed over 13.628 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.392 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.549 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 686,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 10,055,637 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.534 million people statewide. A total of 58.5% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 68.4% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 38,444 cases and 967 deaths, which is an increase of 269 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 23,765 cases and 636 deaths, which is an increase of 198 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 1,412 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of 32 cases.

Bay, 12,744 cases and 358 deaths, which is an increase of 137 cases.

Clare, 2,768 cases and 93 deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Gladwin, 2,499 cases and 63 deaths, which is an increase of 32 cases and one death.

Gratiot, 4,027 cases and 120 deaths, which is an increase of 68 cases.

Huron, 3,442 cases and 82 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Iosco, 2,421 cases and 82 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases and one death.

Isabella, 6,936 cases and 103 deaths, which is an increase of 78 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 9,096 cases and 230 deaths, which is an increase of 79 cases.

Midland, 8,695 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 112 cases and three deaths.

Ogemaw, 2,058 cases and 48 deaths, which is an increase of 50 cases and one death.

Oscoda, 716 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Roscommon, 1,896 cases and 59 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases.

Sanilac, 4,103 cases and 123 deaths, which is an increase of 33 cases.

Shiawassee, 6,832 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 84 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 5,852 cases and 173 deaths, which is an increase of 60 cases.

