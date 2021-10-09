Saginaw Police investigating homicide after a car crashes into a tree

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Police Department is investigating an incident involving a car that caught fire after crashing a tree, discovering several bullet holes on the driver’s side and a dead man inside.

It happened at about 10:10 PM when Saginaw police officers responded to the 1500 block of S. Washington for a report of a single motor vehicle crash. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a pickup truck that had crashed into a tree and caught fire. The Saginaw Fire Department arrived to the scene and extinguished the fire. Once the fire was put out, it was found that the car had several bullets holes on the driver’s side and a male driver was dead.

Saginaw Police detectives are currently investigating this incident.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call Detective Anthony Accardo of the Saginaw Police Department at (989) 759-1419 or remain anonymous by calling CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-422-5245.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.