Advertisement

Saginaw Police investigating homicide after a car crashes into a tree

Police discover bullet holes on driver’s side and a dead man found inside after firefighters extinguish the fire
By Michael Nafso
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Police Department is investigating an incident involving a car that caught fire after crashing a tree, discovering several bullet holes on the driver’s side and a dead man inside.

It happened at about 10:10 PM when Saginaw police officers responded to the 1500 block of S. Washington for a report of a single motor vehicle crash. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a pickup truck that had crashed into a tree and caught fire. The Saginaw Fire Department arrived to the scene and extinguished the fire. Once the fire was put out, it was found that the car had several bullets holes on the driver’s side and a male driver was dead.

Saginaw Police detectives are currently investigating this incident.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to call Detective Anthony Accardo of the Saginaw Police Department at (989) 759-1419 or remain anonymous by calling CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-422-5245.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Texas files appeal after federal judge blocks abortion ban
U.S. appeals court allows Texas resume ban on most abortions
Texas files appeal after federal judge blocks abortion ban
Texas files appeal after federal judge blocks abortion ban
HS Football - Dow vs Lapeer
HS Football - Midland Dow vs Lapeer
Week 7 Top Play Nominees
Week 7 Top Play Nominees