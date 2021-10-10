Advertisement

Michigan State football player sues over ongoing suspension

Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (AP) - A Michigan State University football player has filed a lawsuit alleging the school was wrong to suspend him from the team indefinitely while it investigates sexual assault allegations from January.

The federal lawsuit filed Friday identifies the player only as John Doe.

It alleges Michigan State has been unresponsive to his demands for reinstatement while the school’s investigation and grievance process under federal Title IX rules are completed.

The suit alleges that the university breached its contractual obligations to the sophomore who’s on a full scholarship and discriminated against him because of his gender.

A Michigan State spokesman declined to comment.

