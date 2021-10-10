Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigating car crash that leaves two people dead

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (10/10/2021) - The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that took the life of an 18-year-old West Branch man and a 22-year-old Gratiot County woman.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 8 in Porter Township on South Meridian Road just north of East Freeland Road.

The investigation suggests that Samuel Neve of West Branch was driving a silver 2010 Dodge Avenger heading north on South Meridian Road with Gracie Hatton of Gratiot County as a passenger. Officials believe Neve lost control of his car on the wet roads, causing it to cross the center line and crash a black 2019 Ford F250 heading south on South Meridian Rd.

Neve and Hatton were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford F250 was alone and was uninjured.

All three people involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts when the crash happened, and the air bags deployed in both cars.

There is no evidence suggesting that alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash, but officials are awaiting for toxicology reports before making a final decision.

Once completed, the report will be forwarded to the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

At the scene, Midland County Sheriff’s Office personnel were assisted by the Michigan State Police and their 3rd District Accident Reconstruction Team, Midland Township Fire Department, Mid-Michigan EMS, and the Midland County Road Commission.

