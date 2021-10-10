Opponents of Texas’ abortion ban focusing on corporate America to help fight against restrictions

UNDATED (AP) - People against Texas’ strict abortion ban are focusing on companies that gave money to the bill’s sponsors.

The hope is that consumers will pressure corporate America to join in on the fight against the restrictions. The television and digital ads that started this past week highlight AT&T’s contributions to Texas Republican lawmakers.

There are plans to open the campaign to Florida, where a similar abortion proposal has been brought up.

Abortion rights supporters in Texas are tackling the nation’s strictest abortion law, as well as a conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court and a wave of GOP lawmakers who want their states to be next.

