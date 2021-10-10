Scattered storms this morning, strong storms possible tomorrow night

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Near record warmth is on the way with more chances for showers and thunderstorms the next few days.

An approaching warm front will bring some scattered rain and storms this morning as it lifts north through Mid-Michigan. After this moves through, rain chances will diminish further south by late morning, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm north of US-10 into the afternoon as well. Winds will be breezier today coming in from the south at 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph. This southerly wind will push temperatures into the middle and possibly upper 70s this afternoon.

Overnight, dry weather is expected with a few clouds. Temperatures will be very warm for this time of year. In fact, it looks like record warm low temperatures will be set tonight with temps only dropping into the middle 60s. This warm start tomorrow with more breezy south winds will lead to a very warm day with highs in the lower 80s. This will be close to record high values, but temps should stay just below setting a new record (record at FNT and MBS is 85 degrees on Monday).

Monday should be a mostly dry with increasing clouds as a storm system from the west approaches the area. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of a rather strong cold front throughout the day on Monday to our south/west and as it moves in late in the day/overnight, our chances for rain will increase. Right now, it does appear there is a chance that some of these storms could be strong to possibly severe late Monday evening. The Storm Prediction Center continues to have a slight risk for severe weather in place for almost all of Mid-Michigan. There is a little uncertainty with how this will pan out but all threats of severe weather are in play. Monday and Tuesday are both First Alert Weather Days for this severe threat Monday night. Stay tuned for more updates.

Beyond this, we will see rain gradually come to an end on Tuesday with cooler air moving in. We do warm right back up into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday with some rain back in the forecast late in the week. We should note that signs do continue to show that we will return to more seasonable weather (average high is in the lower 60s) by next weekend.

