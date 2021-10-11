14 people charged in fraud scheme to steal $3 million from Aflac

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Fourteen people from Mid-Michigan are facing charges from an alleged insurance fraud scheme to steal $3 million from Aflac.

Investigators say the suspects all submitted fake injury claims to the supplemental insurance provider and indicated they received treatment at the Ogemaw Chiropractic Clinic, which they never received. Aflac says it paid out about $3 million for the alleged false claims.

The 14 suspects, who each are charged with one count of felony insurance fraud, were identified as:

Katie Mae Quigley, 40, of West Branch;

Anthony Lee McArthur, 36, of Prescott;

Richard Lee McArthur, 38, of West Branch;

Christina Marie Tanner, 51, of Pinconning;

Jeffrey Scott Kimball, 48, of Standish;

Stephanie Marie Witte-Mason, 37, of Alger;

Carol Christine Smith, 49, of Rose City;

Tina Marie Friemark, 50, of West Branch;

Amanda Nichole Hebert, 28, of Rose City;

Samantha Marie Petty, 45, of West Branch;

Melissa Marie Spencer, 39, of West Branch;

Ashley Marie Ehinger, 30, of West Branch;

Patricia Ann Hebert, 50, of Rose City

Julie Marie Peter, 44, of West Branch.

Each suspect faces up to four years in prison, a $50,000 and full restitution if they are convicted of insurance fraud. Friemark and Ehinger also face additional felony charges of identity theft.

Aflac filed an insurance fraud claim with the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, which launched a joint investigation with the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office. The 14 suspects all were arraigned in Ogemaw County District Court and are awaiting further court proceedings.

Authorities say more people beyond the 14 suspects named on Monday may face changes.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.