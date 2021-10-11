Advertisement

2 shot, 1 killed after assailants fire at moving vehicle near Saginaw

Three men were leaving Home2Suites in Kochville Township when suspects drove up behind and opened fire
(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KOCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man died and a teen was injured after police say assailants opened fire on a car while both were driving down a Kochville Township roadway.

Deputies from the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office heard the hail of gunfire while sitting in the parking lot of the Target store on Bay Road around midnight Sunday. They found several 9 millimeter shell casings in the area of Trautner Drive and Bay Road.

A short time later, Saginaw County Central Dispatch received a report from Covenant HealthCare about two gunshot victims who just arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. Investigators believe they were shot on Trautner Drive.

The sheriff’s office says the victims were leaving the Home2Suites hotel and driving west on Trautner Drive toward Bay Road when an unknown vehicle drove up behind them near Cardinal Square.

Shooters in the other vehicle opened fire and hit a 21-year-old man from Saginaw, who was riding in the back seat. He died from his injuries at the hospital.

The 17-year-old driver of the victims’ vehicle was grazed by a bullet on top of his head. A 22-year-old man from Saginaw riding in the front seat was not injured.

Investigators say none of the victims could provide any information about the shooters or their vehicle. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the sheriff’s office at 989-790-5404.

