Advertisement

40-year-old convicted of murder in Lapeer County drug case

Lydell Dukes
Lydell Dukes(source: Lapeer County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit man is facing life in prison after a Lapeer County jury convicted him of murder last week.

Police say 40-year-old Lydell Dukes shot and killed 35-year-old Jason Stefanski of Rockford and injured 29-year-old Nick Palazzolo in a drug-related incident in Dryden Township in September 2019. Dukes was found guilty on Friday of 11 charges, including first-degree murder.

The shootings happened around 3 a.m. Sept. 8, 2019. That’s when Lapeer County sheriff’s deputies say residents at a home on Hollow Corners Road woke to the sound of around 15 to 20 gunshots and saw a man in their backyard suffering from a gunshot wound.

A deputy was on the way to the scene and noticed some broken glass in the road near the residence where Palazzolo was spotted. The deputy stopped to investigate and found Stefanski’s body lying in the ditch with a gunshot wound.

Investigators followed tire tracks on the road to Wilder Road, where they found Dukes sitting in an SUV with a gun in his lap. Dukes took off and led police on a chase away from the scene before stopping a couple miles north of Lapeer on M-24.

He scheduled to be sentenced in November to a mandatory term of life in prison with no chance of parole.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Michigan elections.
Nessel and Benson announce outcome after investigation into election fraud
Road Commission said drivers are causing trouble in Grand Blanc Township work zones
Road Commission said drivers are causing trouble in Grand Blanc Township work zones
Road Commission said that drivers keep coming into work zones
Drivers causing trouble in work zones
Dow Event Center in downtown Saginaw, Michigan.
Thousands expected at Saginaw’s block party downtown this weekend
Michigan coronavirus graphic.
Michigan reports average of 3,000+ new COVID-19 cases over weekend