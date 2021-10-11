Amazon scam costing Huron County residents thousands of dollars, sheriff says

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A scam targeting Huron County residents over the past three weeks has cost residents thousands of dollars.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said scammers are calling and emailing victims, claiming they are verifying Amazon purchases that were never made. When victims point out they never bought the items, the scammer asks for a credit card number to refund the account.

Scammers then use the credit card information to steal money.

Hanson said one resident lost $4,000 to the scam last Friday, but authorities are still trying to get a refund from the victim’s credit card company. Other residents lost thousands of dollars from similar scams in recent weeks.

He reminded everyone to be suspicious of any callers requesting personal information or credit card numbers over the phone or email.

