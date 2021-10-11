Bay County Health Department resumes COVID vaccine clinics at Delta College

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -As cases of the delta variant continue to rise, drive-thru vaccination clinics are returning to Delta College.

“If you’ve gotten your vaccine, especially the Pfizer vaccine , you’re pretty well protected against severe illness , hospitalization and death. You are not necessarily well protected symptomatic illness,” said Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz.

That’s why the Bay County Health Department has begun offering the COVID vaccine booster at the drive-thru vaccination clinics at Delta College.

“If you’ve got concerns about, you know, your immune system, or whether or not that you know because of your age or maybe underlying conditions you may have that your immune system may not respond well enough, especially six months after the last dose, that’s a good reason to get that third dose,” he said.

The clinics will be held from 10a.m.-2p.m. each Friday now through November.

And as the weather gets colder, people spend more time indoors and together during the holidays, Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz says those who have yet to receive a even single dose of a COVID vaccine, might want to get vaccinated.

“We’re still actively trying to promote the vaccine for those that haven’t gotten it yet, and that’s a very important aspect. So the Delta College. Drive Thru clinic presents a good opportunity for people to get the vaccine in the relatively relative comfort, safety of their own car, and they can be on their way within about 20 minutes,” Strasz said.

Currently, the booster is only available for people 65 years and older.

Those with underlying medical conditions and people who have an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission, like frontline workers.

“You want to get it, because number one, You don’t want to spend time away from work. You don’t want to spread it to your children, if you’ve got children or others who may be immunocompromised, and it’s just a good idea. You know it’s that there is a booster shot so it’s going to protect you even more down the long run,” Strasz said.

Right now, only Pfizer has a booster available, but Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are expected to soon offer one as well.

