Fenton Adopt A Pet hosts annual haunted trail fundraiser through Halloween

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Fenton’s Howling Haunted Trail will run for the next three weekends to raise money for the Adopt A Pet organization.

The trail will take visitors through the woods with all the scary creatures that like to come out at night for those brave enough to face them.

All of the the money raised will go to Adopt A Pet. This is the fifth year for the event and board members say it could really shake up children even though the name sounds kid friendly.

“Even though it’s associated with Adopt-A-Pet, it is scary. I mean, no one under the age of 13 really, we recommend, because it is scary,” said Adopt A Pet board member Christine Welsh. “You don’t think of that when you think of a nonprofit fundraiser, but we go all out. There are people that have come up with some amazing props, amazing makeup, amazing characters. That’s what makes us really unique.”

