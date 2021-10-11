Advertisement

Flint’s Food Truck Sundays continue through October

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - People were able to grab a bite to eat in downtown Flint for Food Truck Sunday.

The event feeds off of last month’s Food Truck Friday. Mayor Sheldon Neely said he wants the community to have a little more fun, support local vendors and explore the city before chilly weather sets in.

You can catch the trucks in downtown Flint on the corner of Saginaw and Kearsley streets in the DDA lot from 3 to 6 p.m. every Sunday weather permitting until Oct. 31. The events also include activities for children and music from a DJ.

