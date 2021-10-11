Former Saginaw County probation officer to spend at least 15 years in prison.

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Saginaw County probation officer will spend at 15 years in prison.

Officials said that 49-year-old Ryan Purdy was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager and was found guilty by a jury on nine charge in June.

Purdy was sentence to 15 to 30 years for his convictions of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, and 10 to 15 years for third degree convictions.

During the Tuscola County trial, the prosecution dropped several charges after discovering the victim was 16-years-old. The age of sexual consent when the acts occurred.

Prosecutors and the victim’s family say she was “groomed” into the abuse.

