Genesee County man wins $500,000 from Michigan Lottery instant game

A Genesee County man is done playing the Michigan Lottery after winning $500,000 from 20X The Cash.(source: Michigan Lottery)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County man is retiring from the Michigan Lottery after winning big.

The 48-year-old won $500,000 from the 20X The Cash instant game with a ticket purchased at the Speedway gas station at 2456 W. Grand Blanc Road in Mundy Township. After playing lottery games for years, he said the winning ticket will be his last.

He bought the ticket after stopping to put air in his tires and go into the store to make change for the machine.

“I got back in my car and scratched the ticket off and as soon as I saw the three matching symbols and prize amount, I knew I had won big,” the lucky winner said. “My dad and I played lottery together for years and we always said if we hit big, there was no need to keep playing. This is the last ticket I’ll ever buy.”

He plans to save most of his $500,000 prize.

The Michigan Lottery said players have won $5 million playing 20X The Cash since September. More than $20 million worth of prizes remain in that game, including two more $500,000 top prizes.

Michigan COVID-19 cases rising as national rates decline
Michigan COVID-19 cases rising as national rates decline
