JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

We began the week with a summertime setting to be sure! The day began with the warmest low temperatures we had ever seen for the date. And for the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds, along with brisk southerly winds, combined to push temperatures up to the 80-degree mark in many locations. Readings fell just short of record levels in the middle 80s set some 90 years ago. Overnight, periods of rain and thundershowers will open the door to markedly cooler air.

Temperatures Tuesday morning will again start on a very mild note, with readings very close to, if not above, our “normal” highs for this time of the year. The big change, however, will be that we will see very little change in our readings from morning to afternoon. While we may see some peeks of sun, it will be scattered showers and a chilly south to southwesterly wind that will hold our temperatures at bay. Wind speeds Tuesday will hold in the 10 to 15mph range.

High temperatures should sneak back into the 70s again for Wednesday and Thursday. Another round of showers and thundershowers Thursday will shift our winds to the north. This will allow the chilliest air we have seen in quite a while to settle in for the end of the workweek. High temperatures Friday will be in the upper 60s, with some sunshine. On ABC12 News, we will tell you when a stronger push od autumn air will be settling into Mid-Michigan. - JR