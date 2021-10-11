Medical Monday: October is Safe Sleep Awareness Month

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - October is Safe Sleep Awareness Month.

The Voices for Children Advocacy Center has partnered with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to raise awareness about the high number of infant deaths and educate parents on the importance of safe sleep for infants.

Nyse Holloman with Voices of Children and Mike Milks from the state health department talked about statistics for infant deaths in Genesee County and educational efforts for parents about safe sleep habits with infants.

