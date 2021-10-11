Advertisement

Michigan COVID-19 cases rising as national rates decline

Average of new cases Thursday and Friday was highest since April 28
By Mallory Pearson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Much of the U.S. is reporting COVID-19 case numbers are dropping, but here they’re on the rise in Michigan.

The daily average in Michigan surged well over 4,000 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday. That is the highest daily average of new COVID-19 illnesses in Michigan since April 28.

But overall, the U.S. is showing a brighter picture in the battle against COVID-19.

The latest data from Johns Hopkins University shows the U.S. averaged under 100,000 newly confirmed cases per day for over a week ending Friday. That’s a 44% drop from a Delta variant peak average in mid-September.

In Michigan, the state health department reported over 8,400 new COVID-19 illnesses for Thursday and Friday, pushing the state total over 1.055 million confirmed cases. One West Michigan doctors said some hospitals are nearing capacity.

“I had 67 people sitting in the emergency department, waiting for beds at other hospitals that didn’t exist, waiting for ambulances that were, you know, six or seven hours away from being able to bring them to those places,” said Dr. Rob Davidson, an emergency physician in West Michigan.

As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 485 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 250 of them were on ventilators.

