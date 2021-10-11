Michigan police arrest 200 intoxicated drivers during three-week campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Police from 102 agencies across Michigan made over 10,000 traffic stops and arrested 200 intoxicated drivers during a three-week Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning says the arrests include 166 drivers arrested for drunken driving and 34 drivers arrested for operating under the influence of drugs. Police also gave out 370 seat belt tickets, 35 child restraint tickets, 2,417 speeding tickets, 846 other tickets and 1,122 nonmoving violations.

In addition, officers made 807 misdemeanor arrests and 167 felony arrests while working on the campaign from Aug. 16 through Sept. 6.

“Motorists were asked to make responsible decisions as they celebrated the end of summer and the Labor Day holiday weekend,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “If you are impaired by any substance you shouldn’t drive, which puts yourself and others at risk. There are no excuses.”

Police in Ottawa County arrested a woman on four child endangerment charges after she was caught driving drunk with four children in the vehicle. A Macomb County driver was arrested for drunken driving after hitting a house, a parked car and a pole after fleeing from police.

The legal limit for drunken driving in Michigan is a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher. The annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is funded with federal traffic safety money sent to the Office of Highway Safety Planning.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.