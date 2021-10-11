Advertisement

Michigan police arrest 200 intoxicated drivers during three-week campaign

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over involved 102 police agencies from Aug. 16 to Sept. 6
A Michigan State Police trooper pulls over a driver for a traffic violation. (MSP Photo)
A Michigan State Police trooper pulls over a driver for a traffic violation. (MSP Photo) (WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Police from 102 agencies across Michigan made over 10,000 traffic stops and arrested 200 intoxicated drivers during a three-week Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning says the arrests include 166 drivers arrested for drunken driving and 34 drivers arrested for operating under the influence of drugs. Police also gave out 370 seat belt tickets, 35 child restraint tickets, 2,417 speeding tickets, 846 other tickets and 1,122 nonmoving violations.

In addition, officers made 807 misdemeanor arrests and 167 felony arrests while working on the campaign from Aug. 16 through Sept. 6.

“Motorists were asked to make responsible decisions as they celebrated the end of summer and the Labor Day holiday weekend,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “If you are impaired by any substance you shouldn’t drive, which puts yourself and others at risk. There are no excuses.”

Police in Ottawa County arrested a woman on four child endangerment charges after she was caught driving drunk with four children in the vehicle. A Macomb County driver was arrested for drunken driving after hitting a house, a parked car and a pole after fleeing from police.

The legal limit for drunken driving in Michigan is a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher. The annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is funded with federal traffic safety money sent to the Office of Highway Safety Planning.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Ogemaw County Sheriff's Office
14 people charged in fraud scheme to steal $3 million from Aflac
Male breast cancer
Medical Monday: Breast cancer awareness for men
Nyse Holloman from Voices for Children and Mike Milks from the Michigan Department of Health...
Medical Monday: October is Safe Sleep Awareness Month
A Genesee County man is done playing the Michigan Lottery after winning $500,000 from 20X The...
Genesee County man wins $500,000 from Michigan Lottery instant game