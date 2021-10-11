Michigan reports average of 3,000+ new COVID-19 cases over weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Michigan reached a new five-month high over the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 9,137 new COVID-19 illnesses for Saturday through Monday for a total of 1,064,557. The daily average was 3,046 newly confirmed cases per day over the weekend.

State health officials reported 36 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday through Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 21,349.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing reached a six-month high on Thursday with over with 53,700 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests reached the second highest level in six months on Sunday at 12.18%

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued increasing. As of Monday, 2,107 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 177 more than Friday.

That is the first time COVID-19 hospitalizations have reached above 2,000 since mid-May. At total of 1,978 hospitalized patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care both increased this week. As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 548 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 285 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday, there are 63 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 35 more on ventilators.

Michigan has distributed over 13.629 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.392 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.55 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 686,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 10.056 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.412 million people statewide. A total of 58.5% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 68.4% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 38,788 cases and 974 deaths, which is an increase of 344 cases and seven deaths.

Saginaw, 23,968 cases and 636 deaths, which is an increase of 203 cases.

Arenac, 1,450 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases.

Bay, 12,908 cases and 361 deaths, which is an increase of 164 cases and three deaths.

Clare, 2,833 cases and 93 deaths, which is an increase of 65 cases.

Gladwin, 2,533 cases and 63 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases.

Gratiot, 4,098 cases and 120 deaths, which is an increase of 71 cases.

Huron, 3,464 cases and 83 deaths, which is an increase of 22 cases and one death.

Iosco, 2,452 cases and 82 deaths, which is an increase of 31 cases.

Isabella, 7,042 cases and 103 deaths, which is an increase of 106 cases.

Lapeer, 9,189 cases and 230 deaths, which is an increase of 93 cases.

Midland, 8,837 cases and 120 deaths, which is an increase of 142 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 2,109 cases and 48 deaths, which is an increase of 51 cases.

Oscoda, 727 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Roscommon, 1,921 cases and 59 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Sanilac, 4,132 cases and 123 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases.

Shiawassee, 6,907 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 75 cases.

Tuscola, 5,914 cases and 173 deaths, which is an increase of 62 cases.

