Advertisement

MSU: Nearly 90% of students, staff vaccinated for COVID-19

Jared Rapp was a law student at Michigan State University at the time of the incident. Today,...
Jared Rapp was a law student at Michigan State University at the time of the incident. Today, he is a lawyer specializing in wine/spirit law and regulation. (Source: Wikimedia/Magnus Manske)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) (WJRT)- Officials with Michigan State University say nearly 90% of students, faculty and staff have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

The school issued a mandate in July for everyone expected on campus must be vaccinated by the end of August.

The university says it has received 4,339 requests for vaccine exemptions, of which 3,138 were approved and 224 were denied.

Another 98 were denied but filed appeals. MSU leaders have said that the university would offer few religious and medical exemptions.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Delta College
Bay County Health Department resumes COVID vaccine clinics at Delta College
The preteen is battling fatigue, recurrent fevers and even seizures after she contracted...
12-year-old still recovering from COVID-19 more than a year later
Police charging documents allege the suspect murdered his brother, a pharmacist, because he...
Man accused of killing pharmacist brother, wife over COVID-19 vaccine beliefs
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a daily average of 4,205 COVID-19 cases