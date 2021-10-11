Mt. Morris man arrested after child pornography investigation

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris man is facing 10 charges after authorities say he kept child pornographic images on his computer.

Police say 31-year-old Steven Lee Snelling was arraigned last Thursday in the Genesee County District Court on the following charges:

five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.

five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating after learning that Snelling allegedly was looking at images of child pornography on the internet. Police served a search warrant at his home and seized digital devices.

