Mt. Morris man arrested after child pornography investigation

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris man is facing 10 charges after authorities say he kept child pornographic images on his computer.

Police say 31-year-old Steven Lee Snelling was arraigned last Thursday in the Genesee County District Court on the following charges:

  • five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material.
  • five counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating after learning that Snelling allegedly was looking at images of child pornography on the internet. Police served a search warrant at his home and seized digital devices.

