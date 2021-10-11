New bus laws in Michigan are in effect and could cost you $500

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Passing a stop sign on a school bus is going to cost you $500.

It’s part of new laws taking effect on Monday, and now police will have camera evidence to enforce the new law

It’s a problem Grand Blanc Township Police Chief, Ron Wiles says is happening across the area, and starting Monday, they can use video as evidence to make you pay.

”The last thing we want to see anything happen to any of these kids is to get hurt because of someone’s driving behaviors,” Wiles said.

To issue a ticket before, they either had to see it happen first-hand while patrolling or a school bus driver would report the incident by filling out a form for police, but that’s not always easy.

“Oftentimes, they can’t get a license plate number. They can get the description of the vehicle,” Wiles said.

Now, police departments across Michigan are adding a third method to their toolkit: using video evidence recorded from cameras outside school buses.

“I think it’s a sign of the times. Technology is taking over and the addition of video evidence from a school bus that is something that’s new to Michigan. I think it’s something that will help the overall safety of our students,” Wiles said.

Grand Blanc School busses have four cameras for every bus: one on the outside and three on the inside.

That’s not the case for every school district though as it costs about $500 per camera.

