Advertisement

New bus laws in Michigan are in effect and could cost you $500

Grand Blanc Township Police Department says they’re hopeful new laws will help overall safety of students
By Michael Nafso
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Passing a stop sign on a school bus is going to cost you $500.

It’s part of new laws taking effect on Monday, and now police will have camera evidence to enforce the new law

It’s a problem Grand Blanc Township Police Chief, Ron Wiles says is happening across the area, and starting Monday, they can use video as evidence to make you pay.

”The last thing we want to see anything happen to any of these kids is to get hurt because of someone’s driving behaviors,” Wiles said.

To issue a ticket before, they either had to see it happen first-hand while patrolling or a school bus driver would report the incident by filling out a form for police, but that’s not always easy.

“Oftentimes, they can’t get a license plate number. They can get the description of the vehicle,” Wiles said.

Now, police departments across Michigan are adding a third method to their toolkit: using video evidence recorded from cameras outside school buses.

“I think it’s a sign of the times. Technology is taking over and the addition of video evidence from a school bus that is something that’s new to Michigan. I think it’s something that will help the overall safety of our students,” Wiles said.

Grand Blanc School busses have four cameras for every bus: one on the outside and three on the inside.

That’s not the case for every school district though as it costs about $500 per camera.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Man shot to death, another injured in Kochville hotel district
Man shot to death, another injured in Kochville hotel district
Michigan State Police investigating Shiawassee County Commissioners paying themselves with...
Michigan State Police investigating Shiawassee County Commissioners paying themselves with COVID-19 funds
Michigan State Police investigating Shiawassee County Commissioners paying themselves with...
State Police investigating Shiawassee County COVID-19 money
One man shot to death, another injured in shooting near Saginaw County hotel district
Mott Community College celebrates its 29th annual Peace and Dignity observance on Monday
Mott Community College celebrates its 29th annual Peace and Dignity observance