One man shot to death, another injured in shooting near Saginaw County hotel district

Deputies heard gunshots, but when they got to the scene, victims and shooter were already gone.
By Terry Camp
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A car pulls out of a Saginaw County hotel parking lot, and a short time later, gunshots ring out from another vehicle.

It left one young man dead and another was hurt.

The incident happened in a busy hotel district in Kochville Township, north of Saginaw.

There have been no arrests and Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel is a little frustrated with a couple of aspects of this investigation. One is that it took so long for police to be contacted about the shooting even though deputies heard the gunfire, and second, the trend he is seeing of unsupervised youngsters staying in the hotel district.

Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel says two deputies were in the area of Cardinal Square and Trautner around midnight Saturday. They drove to where they thought the shots were fired.

“They found shell (bullet) casings in the road,” says Federspiel.

But there was no report of a shooting and no victims in the area. Two gunshot victims then arrived at Covenant Healthcare saying they were on Trautner after leaving Home 2 Suites in Kochville Township, when a car came behind them and opened fire.

A 22-year-old man died from his gunshot injuries, the 17-year old driver was grazed by a bullet, a second passenger, a 21-year-old man was not hurt. Federspiel says after the shooting, the three men returned to the hotel, where one of them was staying. He wishes police would have been notified of the shooting earlier.

“And even then, the thought wasn’t to call police, it was for the hospital to call us, by then you have 30 to 40 minutes of time at least, those suspects could be anywhere,” he says.

Federspiel is also concerned about a trend he is seeing in the hotel district, where teens are staying for big events, with a lack of parental or guardian supervision.

“This is a problem as well, where we have parents who are renting rooms for their kids, for homecoming, prom and other things, and quite honestly as a parent, I don’t understand that, unsupervised young people at an event like that at a hotel, but, I’ m not saying that played a role here,” Federspiel says.

We could not reach the management company of Home 2 Suites for comment on this story. The sheriff is hoping anyone with information on the shooting will give his department a call.

