Saginaw Children’s Zoo hosts annual Zoo Boo weekends

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - October is here, so that means fall activities are back, including the annual Zoo Boo at the Saginaw Children’s Zoo.

Kids are encouraged to come out in costume and have some fun while learning all about the animals. Worker Aimee Conversa said the events are so fun that she never really feels like she’s working.

”They see the all of the other added things that go on during the zoo,” she said. “It’s just an extra highlight an extra smile and extra just moment of happiness to their day -- and that just makes it all worth it.”

Zoo Boo will be taking place on the weekends of Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

