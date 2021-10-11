A second person has been sentenced for his role in the 2018 double murder in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A second person has been sentenced for his role in the deaths of two people found in the Flint River more than three years ago after he took a plea deal over the summer.

Robert Wheeler Junior will spend 23 to 60 years in prison on a single count of second-degree murder.

He took a plea deal in July, dropping a first-degree murder charge.

Wheeler Junior has credit for three years and 92 days served.

The sentence comes after the bodies of Tedmundo Meeks and Rodney Harden Junior were found floating in the Flint River in July of 2018.

It was reported that a fisherman discovered one of the bodies after moving a door floating in the river near the I-475 overpass so his lines wouldn’t become entangled with it.

ABC12 reported last month that Cheveyo Molina was sentenced to 20 to 30 years in prison in this case.

Wheeler’s mother, Melinda Kelly, has also been charged in the case. She will be sentenced in February of 2022.

