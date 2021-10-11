Advertisement

Site of popular amusement park for sale in SW Michigan

Inspection tours begin ahead of the October 14th auction.
Inspection tours begin ahead of the October 14th auction.(Maria Catanzarite)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMA, Mich. (AP) — A rural amusement park popular for decades in southwestern Michigan is on the auction block.

Visitors could pet animals, ride a Ferris wheel or train and listen to music at Deer Forest in Coloma. The 25-acre site in Berrien County is for sale, along with many buildings that are in rough shape but still standing.

Rick Levin of Rick Levin & Associates says many people have called him with fond memories of Deer Forest. He says it might be a good spot for new homes.

The suggested opening bid is $450,000, though the property had been valued at $3.2 million. The deadline for the sealed bid auction is Oct. 14.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Bay City Public Power Day
Sparks Fly at Bay City Public Power Day
Firebirds win
Firebirds home opener
Two people shot outside Home2Suites hotel near Saginaw
Mt. Morris man facing 10 charges after child porn investigation