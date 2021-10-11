Site of popular amusement park for sale in SW Michigan

COLOMA, Mich. (AP) — A rural amusement park popular for decades in southwestern Michigan is on the auction block.

Visitors could pet animals, ride a Ferris wheel or train and listen to music at Deer Forest in Coloma. The 25-acre site in Berrien County is for sale, along with many buildings that are in rough shape but still standing.

Rick Levin of Rick Levin & Associates says many people have called him with fond memories of Deer Forest. He says it might be a good spot for new homes.

The suggested opening bid is $450,000, though the property had been valued at $3.2 million. The deadline for the sealed bid auction is Oct. 14.

