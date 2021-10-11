Sparks fly at Bay City’s annual Public Power Day

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay City Electric Light and Power company hosted its annual Public Power Day on Saturday.

The community was able to come out and learn about how their area gets their power, and how energy is transmitted in different ways.

Demonstrations were a key part of the event and Bay City Electric Light and Power said that people should know about safety.

”And our goal is to teach the kids and adults who like to see a downed power line, stay away. Give call 911 Call basically electric light and power if you’re in our service territory, we’ll come out the train professionals will come out and help them,” said Adam Webster, the Electrical Director, Bay City Lights and Power.

The company said that Public Power Day is a unique way for the public to learn and be a part of their community.

